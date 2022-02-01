Finland prepares response to Russia's security demands, says foreign minister
Reuters | Helsinki | Updated: 01-02-2022 18:36 IST | Created: 01-02-2022 18:18 IST
Finland is preparing a response to a letter it received from Russia on Tuesday that asked for security guarantees from OSCE countries, Finnish foreign minister Pekka Haavisto said.
Finland shares a long border and a difficult history with Russia but is not a NATO member.
"This exchange is about the (Russian) thought that the West has added its own security at Russia's expense. Obviously, the West has a completely different view on this," Haavisto told reporters in Helsinki.
