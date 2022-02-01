Left Menu

3 persons die of electrocution in Jharkhand

PTI | Medininagar | Updated: 01-02-2022 18:36 IST | Created: 01-02-2022 18:19 IST
Three persons died of electrocution after a high tension wire snapped and fell on them in Jharkhand's Palamu district on Tuesday, an official said.

The incident occurred when the high tension wire suddenly snapped and fell on a group of people in Lahar Banjari village. While three were electrocuted after coming in contact with the live wire several others had a narrow escape. The three deceased have been identified as Suresh Chaudhary (55), Butan Chaudhary (42) and Kushwar Chaudhary (24).

Sub-Divisional Officer, Medininagar, Rajesh Kumar Sah said a detailed report in this regard has been submitted to Deputy Commissioner Shashi Ranjan. ''We will initiate action with regard to compensation as per the directive of the administration,'' he said.

Meanwhile, in protest against the incident, the villagers put up a road blockade to lodge their anger with the state electricity department and to demand adequate compensation to the victims family.

