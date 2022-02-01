Left Menu

Man dead after self-immolation attempt near police station

A 25-year old man died on Tuesday after suffering burn injuries in a self-immolation attempt near a police station in Odishas Ganjam district.Santosh Samantara , a resident of Randha village, visited the Golanthara police station on Monday evening and claimed his life was under threat.

PTI | Berhampur | Updated: 01-02-2022 18:55 IST | Created: 01-02-2022 18:33 IST
Man dead after self-immolation attempt near police station
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A 25-year old man died on Tuesday after suffering burn injuries in a self-immolation attempt near a police station in Odisha's Ganjam district.

Santosh Samantara , a resident of Randha village, visited the Golanthara police station on Monday evening and claimed his life was under threat. He was repeatedly asked to submit a written report, including details of those who had threatened him, police said.

Samantara left but barged into the police station later after setting himself on fire. Security personnel tried to save him and douse the flame. He was rushed to a local hospital and then shifted to a private healthcare facility in Bhubaneswar, where he succumbed early on Tuesday morning.

A case has been registered and an inquiry is on, Berhampur additional superintendent of police Ramesh Chandra Sethi said.

The CCTV of the police station has been preserved and a forensic team visited the spot, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Japan's Kowa says ivermectin effective against Omicron in phase III trial

Japan's Kowa says ivermectin effective against Omicron in phase III trial

Japan
2
New astronomical visualization explores supermassive star Eta Carinae's outburst

New astronomical visualization explores supermassive star Eta Carinae's outb...

 United States
3
US appoints Tracey Ann Jacobson as interim Charge d'Affaires in Ethiopia: State Dept

US appoints Tracey Ann Jacobson as interim Charge d'Affaires in Ethiopia: St...

 United States
4
Hubble revisits diminutive galaxy that recently underwent starburst

Hubble revisits diminutive galaxy that recently underwent starburst

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022