Policeman injures in terror attack in J-K's Shopian
PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 01-02-2022 18:38 IST | Created: 01-02-2022 18:38 IST
- Country:
- India
Terrorists on Tuesday shot at and injured a policeman in Shopian district of Jammu and Kashmir, officials said.
Ultras fired upon a J-K police head constable Shabir Ahmad near his residence at Amshipora in the south Kashmir district, leaving him injured, the officials said.
They said Ahmad was rushed to a nearby hospital, wherefrom he was referred to SMHS hospital here. The area has been cordoned off and a hunt has been launched to nab the attackers, they said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- south Kashmir district
- Jammu
- Shabir Ahmad
- Amshipora
- Kashmir
- Ahmad
- Shopian
Advertisement
ALSO READ
'Smart Anganwadis' to be reality in Jammu: JSCL CEO
Mehbooba visits protesting families affected by JDA's demolition drive in Jammu
Security forces on high alert along Pathankot-Jammu highway ahead of Republic Day
10 illegal structures demolished outside main hospital in Jammu
Jammu and Kashmir: Terrorist arrested with arms and ammunitions