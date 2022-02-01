Left Menu

Policeman injures in terror attack in J-K's Shopian

PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 01-02-2022 18:38 IST | Created: 01-02-2022 18:38 IST
Policeman injures in terror attack in J-K's Shopian
Terrorists on Tuesday shot at and injured a policeman in Shopian district of Jammu and Kashmir, officials said.

Ultras fired upon a J-K police head constable Shabir Ahmad near his residence at Amshipora in the south Kashmir district, leaving him injured, the officials said.

They said Ahmad was rushed to a nearby hospital, wherefrom he was referred to SMHS hospital here. The area has been cordoned off and a hunt has been launched to nab the attackers, they said.

