Left Menu

RPSC member Rathi given additional charge of its chairman

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 01-02-2022 18:42 IST | Created: 01-02-2022 18:42 IST
RPSC member Rathi given additional charge of its chairman
  • Country:
  • India

Rajasthan Public Service Commission member Jaswant Singh Rathi has been given the additional charge of chairman of the Commission.

The Rajasthan Department of Personnel issued an order on the issue Tuesday following the retirement of the RPSC’s Acting Chairman Shiv Singh.

''Jaswant Singh Rathi, a member of the commission, will look after his work as well as the work of the chairman of the commission,'' the order read.

Rathi was appointed an RPSC member on October 14, 2020 along with Babulal Katara, Dr Manju Sharma and Dr Sangeeta Arya.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Japan's Kowa says ivermectin effective against Omicron in phase III trial

Japan's Kowa says ivermectin effective against Omicron in phase III trial

Japan
2
New astronomical visualization explores supermassive star Eta Carinae's outburst

New astronomical visualization explores supermassive star Eta Carinae's outb...

 United States
3
US appoints Tracey Ann Jacobson as interim Charge d'Affaires in Ethiopia: State Dept

US appoints Tracey Ann Jacobson as interim Charge d'Affaires in Ethiopia: St...

 United States
4
Hubble revisits diminutive galaxy that recently underwent starburst

Hubble revisits diminutive galaxy that recently underwent starburst

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022