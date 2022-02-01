Court grants bail to Deshmukh's lawyer, social media manager in document leak case
A Delhi court has granted bail to Maharashtra ex-home minister Anil Deshmukh's lawyer Anand Daga and his social media manager Gajendra Tumane in a case related to the alleged leak of CBI's preliminary enquiry (PE) report purportedly giving clean chit to the politician.
Special CBI Judge Sanjeev Aggarwal on Monday granted relief on personal bonds of Rs 1 lakh with one surety of the like amount each.
The judge, however, directed the accused to cooperate with the further investigation and mark their attendance once every month with the investigating officer for six months.
The court further directed the accused not to leave the country without it's prior permission and not to tamper with the evidence in any manner or try to influence the witnesses.
On August 29, 2021 a report that was allegedly part of a PE conducted by CBI got leaked in the media. The report mentioned that the agency had concluded that ''no cognizable offence has been committed by Anil Deshmukh''.
The CBI in its internal inquiry found that Deshmukh's legal team tried to bribe some lower-ranked CBI officials in its preliminary inquiry.
