Lt Gen Dwivedi assumes charge of Army's Northern Command

Lieutenant General Upendra Dwivedi on Tuesday assumed the appointment of General Officer Commanding-in-Chief of Udhampur-based prestigious Northern Command of the Army.

Lt Gen Dwivedi assumed the post upon superannuation of Lt Gen Yogesh Kumar Joshi, a Kargil war hero who hanged his boosts on Monday after serving at various strategic postings in the Indian army during his distinguished career spanning 40 years.

Lt General Upendra Dwivedi was deputy chief of the army staff prior to being appointed as the Army Commander, Northern Command.

On assuming the charge of the Northern Command, the General Officer paid homage to the brave hearts of Northern Command and laid the wreath at the Dhruva War Memorial, Jammu-based Army PRO Lt Col Devender Anand said.

Later, he conveyed his greetings to all ranks and expressed his commitment to take forward the excellent work by his predecessors and all ranks of the Northern Command.

Earlier, the Additional Directorate General of Public Information (ADGPI) of the Indian Army tweeted, ''Lieutenant General Upendra Dwivedi assumed the command of #NorthernCommand today (Tuesday). In a solemn ceremony, #ArmyCommander paid tribute to #bravehearts at #DhruvaWarMemorial #Udhampur.

The defence spokesman said Lt Gen Dwivedi was commissioned into the Jammu and Kashmir Rifles Regiment and in a career spanning over 37 years, served across a wide spectrum of terrain and operational profiles.

He tenanted a number of important command, staff and instructional appointments making immense contributions to the organization, Lt Col Anand said.

He said Lt Gen Dwivedi is an alumnus of Sainik School, Rewa, National Defence Academy, and Indian Military Academy.

He graduated from the Defence Service Staff College, attended Higher Command Course at Army War College and the National Defence College equivalent course at United State Army War College, the spokesman said.

He said the General Officer commanded his battalion in the Kashmir Valley, Assam Rifles sector along the Indo-Myanmar border, Inspectorate General Assam Rifles (IGAR, East).

Later, the General Officer commanded the Rising Star Corps based at Yol.

He has served as staff officer in an Armoured Brigade, Directorate General of Military Operations, Military Secretary Branch and at Divisional and Corps Headquarters, he said.

The spokesman said the General Officer has had instructional tenures at the Indian Military Academy and Army War College.

He also had two overseas tenures in Somalia and Seychelles, Lt Col Anand said, adding he served in the Directorate General of Infantry in different capacities including Director General of Infantry and fast-tracked procurement cases of weapons leading to significant and visible capability enhancement for the Army.

