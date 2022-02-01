Left Menu

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 01-02-2022 19:58 IST | Created: 01-02-2022 19:57 IST
Restrictions eased in Mumbai, beaches, gardens to reopen
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
With the count of new coronavirus cases in Mumbai declining, the civic body BMC on Tuesday allowed all tourist locations, restaurants and theatres to operate or remain open with 50 per cent occupancy.

The beaches, gardens and parks would be accessible to people once again during normal hours while the ban on gathering of five or more people in public at night has been removed, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation said.

The day before, the Maharashtra government relaxed several pandemic-related restrictions.

The new guidelines of the BMC will remain in force till February 28, 2022.

''There shall be no restrictions on movement during night hours of 11.00 pm to 5.00 am,'' the guidelines said..

Amusement or theme parks, swimming pools, restaurants, theaters, natyagriha (drama theatres) and water parks can operate with 50 per cent capacity.

Cultural and folk entertainment programs including `bhajan' will be allowed with 50 per cent capacity of the hall or pandal.

Marriages and competitive sports including horse-racing are allowed with 25 per cent occupancy of the venue.

''Marriages may have guests up to 25 per cent of the capacity of the open ground and banquet halls or 200, whichever is lower,'' the guidelines read.

''There shall be strict adherence to the rules regarding Covid Appropriate Behaviour'' and action will be taken against violators under the Indian Penal Code, and Disaster Management Act, 2005, the BMC added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

