Kerala HC initiates proceedings over food bills corruption in TDB

The Kerala High Court on its own has initiated proceedings to look into alleged corruption in submission of food bills by Travancore Devaswom Board (TDB) officials in relation to food provided to dignitaries staying at the Sabarimala guest house.

The high court initiated the proceedings based on a news report which claimed submission of fake food bills by TDB officials.

The news report also alleged that top officials of the Board were also behind disbanding of the Vigilance team of TDB fearing arrest in connection with the fake bills, the high court noted in its order.

It also noted that the Board's Vigilance Wing, which now comprises only the Chief Vigilance Officer and one officer in the cadre of Sub Inspector of police, has ''unearthed forgery of documents and misappropriation of huge amounts allegedly committed by the Administrative Officer, Nilakkal, during the period 2018-19'' in relation to purchase of materials for the Devaswom mess.

''Pursuant to the report of the Vigilance wing, the Travancore Devaswom Board forwarded the matter to State Vigilance, which has resulted in registration of a crime as FIR No.EC02/2021, by the Vigilance and Anti Corruption Bureau...'' ''The investigation of the said case is in progress. Several other instances of malpractices were also detected by the Vigilance Wing headed by the Chief Vigilance Officer,'' the high court noted in its order.

With these observations, the court listed the matter on February 3 to await the response from the Special Commissioner, Sabarimala.

According to the news report referred to by the high court, Vigilance had found inflated bills for food that was provided to the dignitaries and higher officials staying in the Sabarimala Guest House.

The high court observed that dignitaries who visited Sabarimala must bear the cost of food by themselves and that for years, the expenses of the guest house have not been audited.

