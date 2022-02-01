Acid attack on woman in Srinagar

A 24-year-old woman was hospitalised with burn injuries after some persons threw acid on her in the Hawal area here on Tuesday, officials said.

The woman, a resident of Eidgah, was attacked with acid in the evening. She suffered burn injuries and was rushed to SMHS hospital here, they said.

Police have registered a case and started investigation, the officials said.

