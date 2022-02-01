Guj HC issues NBW against man in Dubai for not paying maintenance to wife in Ahmedabad

The Gujarat High Court on Tuesday directed its registry to intimate the Ministry of External Affairs to forward to the Indian Embassy in Dubai a non-bailable warrant issued against a man residing there for not paying maintenance to his wife as per the court's order.

The division bench of Chief Justice Vikram Nath and Justice Ashutosh Shastri had, on November 30, 2021, issued a NBW against Dubai-based Ajit Nair for failing to pay maintenance to his wife in Ahmedabad as per its 2015 order. The HC said it was prima facie a case of contempt, as its order was not compiled even after six years.

Petitioner Mini Nair had, in 2016, moved a contempt plea against her husband for failing to pay maintenance as ordered by the court in 2015. They were living separately after the respondent husband moved to Dubai.

''The court has already issued non bailable warrant (NBW) against the contemner, and on account of him residing in Dubai, we direct the registry to intimate Ministry of External Affairs, Government of India to forward the NBW issued against the accused to the Indian Embassy at Dubai for taking further steps in the matter,'' the court said in its Tuesday order.

The court said the respondent's wife cannot live on air and water, as the husband continues to avoid making payment to her.

In its November 30, 2021 order, the court had said it will have to issue a lookout notice for the contemner in case the warrant is not executed.

The respondent's lawyer told the court his client paid the maintenance till 2019, and he has no idea as to how much is due to be paid. He said his client has made a total payment of Rs 33 lakh in a Dubai court, and sought two weeks' time to respond, which the HC rejected.

The High Court had in its order on June 22, 2015 directed Nair to pay Rs 25,000 per month to his wife, and Rs 10,000 to his son, after modifying a trial court's order to pay them maintenance.

The matter was further listed to be heard on February 28.

