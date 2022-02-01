U.S. warns against travel to Belarus due to Russian military activity
Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 01-02-2022 20:39 IST | Created: 01-02-2022 20:39 IST
- Country:
- United States
The United States has stepped up its warning against travel to Belarus due to "an increase in unusual and concerning Russian military activity near the border with Ukraine," the State Department said on Tuesday.
The United States had issued an advisory last month against travel to Belarus "due to the arbitrary enforcement of laws and risk of detention" as well as the COVID-19 pandemic.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- The United States
- Ukraine
- State Department
- Belarus
- Russian
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Some 11.14 mln cubic metres/day of extra gas capacity booked on Slovakia-Ukraine border
Former Ukraine president lands in Kyiv to face treason case
Ukraine bonds sink into distress, Russia drops as tensions bite
Russia denies looking for pretext to invade Ukraine
Russia denies looking for pretext to invade Ukraine