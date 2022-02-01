Left Menu

U.S. warns against travel to Belarus due to Russian military activity

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 01-02-2022 20:39 IST | Created: 01-02-2022 20:39 IST
The United States has stepped up its warning against travel to Belarus due to "an increase in unusual and concerning Russian military activity near the border with Ukraine," the State Department said on Tuesday.

The United States had issued an advisory last month against travel to Belarus "due to the arbitrary enforcement of laws and risk of detention" as well as the COVID-19 pandemic.

