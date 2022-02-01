Left Menu

Maha: Bail for Noida student in Clubhouse chats case

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 01-02-2022 20:41 IST | Created: 01-02-2022 20:41 IST
A court here on Tuesday granted bail to a 22-year-old law student, arrested in connection with conversations on the Clubhouse app during which highly objectionable comments were allegedly passed against women.

Yash Kumar, a third-year law student at AMITY University, Noida, was arrested by Mumbai police last month from Haryana along with two others.

A magistrate's court granted him bail on Tuesday.

As per the complaint lodged by a woman at the cyber police station at Bandra here, participants of the Clubhouse chats used objectionable language against women, and even photographs of her and her childhood friend were displayed during these conversations which took place on October 27 and November 27, 2021.

