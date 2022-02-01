Left Menu

Heavy gunfire heard near Guinea-Bissau presidential palace

Reuters | Bissau | Updated: 01-02-2022 20:41 IST | Created: 01-02-2022 20:41 IST
Heavy gunfire heard near Guinea-Bissau presidential palace
  • Guinea-Bissau

Heavy gunfire was heard on Tuesday in the capital of Guinea-Bissau near the presidential palace, where a cabinet meeting was being held, a Reuters reporter said.

It was not immediately clear who was firing the gunshots.

