Heavy gunfire heard near Guinea-Bissau presidential palace
Reuters | Bissau | Updated: 01-02-2022 20:41 IST | Created: 01-02-2022 20:41 IST
- Country:
- Guinea-Bissau
Heavy gunfire was heard on Tuesday in the capital of Guinea-Bissau near the presidential palace, where a cabinet meeting was being held, a Reuters reporter said.
It was not immediately clear who was firing the gunshots.
Also Read: Soccer-Nigeria end Guinea-Bissau hopes with comfortable 2-0 win
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Guinea-Bissau
Advertisement