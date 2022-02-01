Left Menu

France will not stop terrorism fight in Sahel - minister

Reuters | Paris | Updated: 01-02-2022 20:41 IST | Created: 01-02-2022 20:41 IST
French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian said on Tuesday that France will continue the fight against Islamist militants in the Sahel region and also supports Gulf of Guinea countries in a bid to stop militants crossing borders with these countries.

The fight against terrorism will not be hindered by an event tied to the "irresponsibility" and "illegitimavy" of the Mali junta, Le Drian told the National Assembly, referring to the expulsion of the French envoy.

