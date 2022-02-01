Left Menu

Court rejects mass killer Breivik's parole application

A Norwegian court has rejected mass killer Anders Behring Breivik's parole application, it said in a ruling on Tuesday, ordering that he must stay in prison. Breivik, an anti-Muslim neo-Nazi, killed 77 people https://www.reuters.com/world/europe/norway-marks-ten-years-since-breiviks-deadly-attacks-2021-07-21 in Norway's worst peacetime atrocity in July 2011. He killed eight with a car bomb in Oslo and then gunned down 69, most of them teenagers, at a Labour Party youth camp.

Breivik, an anti-Muslim neo-Nazi, killed 77 people https://www.reuters.com/world/europe/norway-marks-ten-years-since-breiviks-deadly-attacks-2021-07-21 in Norway's worst peacetime atrocity in July 2011. He killed eight with a car bomb in Oslo and then gunned down 69, most of them teenagers, at a Labour Party youth camp. "The risk of violence is real and significant and equal to what it was when (Breivik) was first sentenced," the district court in Telemark said in a unanimous verdict.

Breivik, 42, is serving Norway's maximum sentence of 21 years, which can be extended indefinitely if he is deemed a continued threat to society. He was however eligible to seek parole after serving the first 10 years of his term, and is entitled to apply for release a year after each rejection.

