Left Menu

Minor girl abducted, raped repeatedly by man: Police

PTI | Bhadohi | Updated: 01-02-2022 20:52 IST | Created: 01-02-2022 20:52 IST
Minor girl abducted, raped repeatedly by man: Police
  • Country:
  • India

A 24-year-old man belonging to Varanasi has been arrested on charges of abducting a minor girl and raping her repeatedly in his captivity, police said on Tuesday.

After securing the girl from the youth’s captivity in the Aurai police station area of the Bhadohi district, the police sent her for medical examination.

SHO Ajay Kumar Seth of the Aurai police station said the man belonging to the Mirzamurad police station area of Varanasi had abducted the girl on January 24 from a village and raped her several times at an unknown place. Seth said the accused was nabbed on Tuesday when he had come to board a bus to escape.

On his information, the police secured the girl from his custody, he said, adding a case was registered against him under various IPC sections pertaining to kidnapping and rape besides those of the POCSO Act, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Japan's Kowa says ivermectin effective against Omicron in phase III trial

Japan's Kowa says ivermectin effective against Omicron in phase III trial

Japan
2
US appoints Tracey Ann Jacobson as interim Charge d'Affaires in Ethiopia: State Dept

US appoints Tracey Ann Jacobson as interim Charge d'Affaires in Ethiopia: St...

 United States
3
New astronomical visualization explores supermassive star Eta Carinae's outburst

New astronomical visualization explores supermassive star Eta Carinae's outb...

 United States
4
Hubble revisits diminutive galaxy that recently underwent starburst

Hubble revisits diminutive galaxy that recently underwent starburst

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022