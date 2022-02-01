Left Menu

Maha: Man gets life imprisonment for raping mother under influence of liquor

PTI | Gondia | Updated: 01-02-2022 20:53 IST | Created: 01-02-2022 20:53 IST
  • Country:
  • India

A man was sentenced to life imprisonment in Gondia in Maharashtra for raping his mother under the influence of liquor in August last year.

Principal District and Sessions Judge Shabbir Ahmed Auti ordered that the man be imprisoned for the remainder of his natural life, along with fine of Rs 2,000 and compensation of Rs 2 lakh for the victim.

The case was probed by Rawanvadi police station, an official said, adding that evidence was examined in court on January 19, the statement of the accused was recorded on January 24 and the final hearing was held on January 31.

