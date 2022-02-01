Left Menu

U.S. prepared to impose additional costs on Sudan's military if violence continues

The United States has made clear to Sudan's military leaders that Washington is prepared to apply additional costs if violence continues, U.S. Assistant Secretary of State for African Affairs Molly Phee said on Tuesday, as the United States calls for an end to violence against protesters in Sudan.

"We are now reviewing the full range of traditional and non-traditional tools at our disposal to further reduce the funds available to Sudan’s military regime, to isolate its military-controlled companies, and to increase the reputational risk for any who choose to continue to engage in 'business-as-usual' with Sudanese security services and their economic enterprises," Phee said in prepared remarks to the Senate Foreign Relations Committee.

