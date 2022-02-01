Centre's guidelines for transportation of camels for Republic day not being followed: PIL in Delhi HC

A Public Interest Litigation (PIL) has been moved in Delhi High Court stating Centre's structural guidelines of the requisite vehicles for carrying and moving of the camels and directions were laid but the same is not complied with and not adhered to by the concerned authorities. Petitioner Trust through Advocate Ankur Bhasin alleges that the in-action of the respondents who have deplorably failed in taking any steps in connection with illegal transportation of camels into the State for the event of Republic Day. Due to this "tradition" every year invariably, camels are illegally transported from Rajasthan and brought into the State of GNCTD of Delhi.

The PIL is scheduled to come for a hearing on Wednesday before the Division Bench of Justice DN Patel and Justice Jyoti Singh. The respondents in the matters are the Union of India through the Ministry of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying and Animal Welfare Board of India, Delhi Government, and others. The petitioner, Scouts and Guides for animals and birds, a registered trust claims that it has got appreciation award with respect to saving lives of animals states that 100 Camels are being brought to Delhi from Rajasthan every year in goods transport vehicles, violating Section 3 and 11 of the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act 1960 along with other relevant acts.

Petitioner seeks Court to take Suo-moto cognizance of the alleged illegal transportation of camels in gross violation of the rules as laid down by the Union of India. As per Section 38 of the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act, rules dealing with various aspects have also been enacted from time to time, to fulfill the purposes of the Act but respondents have failed to carve a niche, the plea read. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)