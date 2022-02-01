Left Menu

Four held for issuing fake COVID-19 vaccination certificates in Mumbai

The Mumbai police have arrested four persons in connection with a racket involved in forging COVID-19 vaccination certificates, an official said on Tuesday.The Shivaji Nagar police on Monday arrested Dawood alias Shafique Rafique Sheikh, Gaurav Pawar, Atharva Panchal and Rajesh Boda, while two more accused are wanted in the case, the official said.

Four held for issuing fake COVID-19 vaccination certificates in Mumbai
The Shivaji Nagar police on Monday arrested Dawood alias Shafique Rafique Sheikh, Gaurav Pawar, Atharva Panchal and Rajesh Boda, while two more accused are wanted in the case, the official said. The racket came to light after the police nabbed Dawood and recovered 28 fake COVID-19 vaccination certificates from him, he said.

The accused would forge the certificates and issue them to people for Rs 700, he said.

The arrested accused then revealed the names of the others who were attached to Bainganwadi vaccination camp, the official said. The accused have been booked under section 420 (cheating) and other relevant provisions of the IPC, he added.

