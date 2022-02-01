Amazon-Future case: SC sets aside Delhi HC orders, remands cases back for fresh decision

In a relief to Future group, the Supreme Court Tuesday set aside three Delhi High Court orders including attachment of properties of the firm and its directors and the refusal to grant a stay on the final arbitral award which had restrained Future Retail Ltd (FRL) from going ahead with its Rs 24,731 crore merger deal with Reliance Retail and ordered fresh adjudication.

Observing that “natural justice is the sworn enemy of unfairness”, the top court found fault with the orders of the high court and said that Future Coupons Private Ltd (FCPL) and FRL were not provided sufficient opportunities while dealing with the pleas of US e-commerce major Amazon over the merger deal.

“It is well known that natural justice is the sworn enemy of unfairness. It is expected of the Courts to be cautious and afford a reasonable opportunity to parties, especially in commercial matters having a serious impact on the economy and employment of thousands of people. Coming to the facts herein, the opportunity provided to the appellants herein was insufficient, and cannot be upheld in the eyes of law,” a bench headed by Chief Justice N V Ramana said.

The bench, also comprising Justices A S Bopanna and Hima Kohli, set aside the high court’s order of February 2 last year, by which it had directed FRL to maintain the status quo concerning the merger deal.

The March 18, 2021 order of the high court, upholding the EA’s award, imposing a cost of Rs 20 lakh on it as well as its directors and attaching their properties, has also been set aside by the top court which remanded the pleas of Future group firms relating to arbitral award on the merger deal with Reliance Retail back to the Delhi High Court.

The 28-page judgement, penned by the CJI, also quashed the October 29, 2021 order of the high court declining a stay on an arbitration tribunal decision refusing to interfere with the Emergency Award (EA) of the Singapore International Arbitration Centre (SIAC).

The EA had restrained FRL from going ahead with the merger deal.

“In view of the above, we order: Setting aside of impugned orders dated February 02, 2021... and March 18, 2021 (2nd impugned order). Setting aside of 3rd impugned order dated October 29, 2021...The learned Single Judge (of HC) shall reconsider the issues and pass appropriate orders on its own merits, uninfluenced by any observation made herein,” it ordered.

The CJI said he would request the Chief Justice of the Delhi High Court to set up a bench for speedy disposal of the case.

Dealing with the merits of the case, it said that courts should be cautious in making observations when the arbitral tribunals are seized of the arbitration proceedings.

“We would like to mention a disconcerting aspect wherein the interim order enforcing the Emergency Award has adopted a standard beyond ‘prima facie view’, as required under the law. It is expected of Courts to be cautious while making observations on the merits of the case, which would inevitably influence the Arbitral Tribunals hearing the matters on merit,” it said.

The judgement dealt in detail with the three impugned orders and said “From the record, we observe that FRL and FCPL were not provided sufficient time or opportunity to file their counter or raise their defense. On January 29, 2021, they were allowed to file a brief note of submission within twenty-four hours, before orders were passed on February 02, 2021”.

“On a perusal of the orders, we find that serious procedural errors were committed by the learned Single Judge. Natural justice is an important facet of a judicial review. Providing effective natural justice to affected parties, before a decision is taken, is necessary to maintain the Rule of law.

“Natural justice is usually discussed in the context of administrative actions, wherein the procedural requirement of a fair hearing is read in to ensure that no injustice is caused. When it comes to judicial review, the natural justice principle is built into the rules and procedures of the Court, which are expected to be followed meticulously to ensure that highest standards of fairness are afforded to the parties,” it said.

The verdict said that usually whenever an order is struck down as invalid being in violation of the principles of natural justice, the cases are remanded back.

It, however, said the orders of maintaining the status quo and the punitive measures like imposition of cost of Rs 20 lakh and attachment of properties of FRL and its directors need not be adjudicated afresh.

“In this case, much water has flown under the bridge, since the passing of the order by the learned Single Judge, which has now been rendered redundant...,” it said.

It also dealt with the high court order concerning findings of civil contempt against FRL and its directors and said, “viewed differently, contempt of a civil nature can be made out under Order ...CPC not when there has been mere ‘disobedience’, but only when there has been ‘wilful disobedience’”.

“Considering the fact that in the suit instituted by FRL, the Single Judge had earlier allowed FRL and Amazon to continue their pursuit before various regulatory authorities, and in view of the interim orders of this Court ... dated, and the Courts below, we are inclined to set¬aside aforesaid directions as the pre¬condition of ‘sufficient mental element for wilful disobedience’ is not satisfied,” it said.

