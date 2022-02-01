Left Menu

DSGMC chairman Kalka warns to stage protest outside CM’s residence if Bhullar not released from jail

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-02-2022 21:32 IST | Created: 01-02-2022 21:32 IST
Newly appointed chairman of Delhi Sikh Gurudwara Management Committee (DSGMC) Harmeet Singh Kalka on Tuesday warned to stage a protest outside the chief minister's residence, seeking the immediate release of Devinder Pal Singh Bhullar.

Kalka claimed that the sentence review board of the Delhi government has ''rejected'' the application for the release of Bhullar who is behind the bars for many years now.

No reaction was immediately available from the Delhi government on Kalka's claims.

''If Delhi government fails to immediately issue orders for release of Bhullar, we will gherao Kejriwal's residence,'' Kalka said in a press conference with other office bearers of the DSGMC.

Bhullar was convicted in the 1993 Delhi bomb blast case by a TADA court. He is undergoing life imprisonment after the Supreme Court commuted his death sentence.

Jagdeep Singh Kahlon, general secretary of DAGMC, said Kejriwal, who is campaigning in Punjab, should accept the demand of Punjabis and get Bhullar released from prison where he is being held for over 29 years.

