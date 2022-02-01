Maha: 3 held with 1,000 gelatin sticks, detonators in Bhiwandi
Three people were arrested on Tuesday allegedly with 1,000 gelatin sticks and an equal number of detonators in Bhiwandi in Thane district, police said.
Acting on a tip off, a car was stopped at Nadi Naka at 3pm and the seizure was made from Alpesh @ Balya Hiraji Patil (34), Pankaj Acchelal Chouhan (23) and Sameer @ Samya Ramchandra Vedga (27), all residents of Vikramgad in neighbouring Palghar district, an official said.
A preliminary probe has found they had stolen the explosives and were planning to sell it, he added.
The Nizampura police have registered a case under IPC and Explosives Act provisions, the official said.
