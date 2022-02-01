Oxytocin drug worth Rs 21 lakh seized from New Delhi Railway Station New De'

A huge stock of oxytocin drug worth nearly Rs 21 lakh has been seized from New Delhi Railway Station, drugs control department authorities said on Tuesday.

Oxytocin is used on milch cattle to enhance the milk production.

The drug is known to have adverse effects on cattle as well as those who drink their milk.

The Delhi government authorities had received information about delivery of veterinary oxytocin injections from Gaya, Bihar at inward parcel godown of the New Delhi Railway Station, officials said.

On January 31 at about 2 PM, a team of drugs inspectors was deputed to inspect the premises of the parcel godown at Ajmeri Gate side of the city station, they said.

''Upon search of the said premises in the presence of the parcel supervisor, huge stock of oxytocin injections (approximately 2 lakh ampoules or vials) were found stocked,'' a senior official said.

When inquired, the parcel supervisor said that the consignment was meant to be delivered to two men who did not turn up, the official said.

''Apparently, the drugs were suspected to be of doubtful quality. Samples of these drugs have been collected for test and analysis and their report is awaited,'' he added.

“The court concerned has been informed about the said seizure of drugs. “Further investigation in the case is under progress so as to establish the supply chain of these drugs,” the official said.

Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain also tweeted about the seizure, and shared a photo of the seized stock.

''A huge stock of Oxytocin injections approximately costing Rs. 21 lakhs has been seized from New Delhi Railway Station. The Intelligence cell of the Drugs Control Department is doing a great job. The concerned court has been informed & further investigation is under progress,'' he tweeted.

