Budget 2022 continuation of the agenda laid out last year: Sitharaman

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Tuesday called the Union Budget 2022 a "continuation of the agenda" laid out last year. Addressing a press conference after her Union Budget presented in Parliament, Sitharaman asserted that the Government had not increased the tax burden on the common man.

Replying to queries on the middle class being left out in the budget in terms of income tax relief, she pointed out that there has been no attempt to get more revenue through tax hikes. "PM repeated the instruction he gave last year not to increase the tax burden on people during the pandemic," she said.

The Finance Minister expressed satisfaction over the government being proved right on its fiscal assessments that were made for FY22. "Conservative may mean not being overtly and excessively optimistic. We are sure to achieve the FY23 fiscal numbers, if anything, will probably better them," she added.

The government was also working on the proposed replacement of the Special Economic Zone Act so that states can participate in SEZs in a better manner, she said. The Finance Ministry team at the press conference clarified that the sovereign green bonds announced in the budget would be part of the Government's overall borrowing programme and the proceeds from the green bonds will be used on specific sectors and projects.

The Ministry was in conversation with RBI and market participants to determine the size of green bonds. On the government's plan for disinvestment, Sitharaman expressed hope that the much-awaited initial public offering of LIC of India would go through this year.

With Air India cleared and NINL finding a buyer, the Government has shown intent on privatization and has been realistic in communicating the disinvestment plan and achieving it, Tuhin Kanta Pandey, Secretary, Department of Investment and Public Asset Management said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)