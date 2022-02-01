Left Menu

U.N. chief asks for immediate end to fighting in Guinea-Bissau

Reuters | Updated: 01-02-2022 22:10 IST | Created: 01-02-2022 22:09 IST
U.N. chief asks for immediate end to fighting in Guinea-Bissau
File Photo Image Credit: ANI

U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres is "deeply concerned" by reports of heavy fighting https://www.reuters.com/world/africa/heavy-gunfire-heard-near-guinea-bissau-presidential-palace-2022-02-01 in Guinea-Bissau and asks for an immediate end to the violence and for full respect of country's democratic institutions, a U.N. spokesman said on Tuesday.

