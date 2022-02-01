Kishan Boliya murder case: Gujarat ATS invokes anti-terror laws against accused

The Gujarat Anti Terrorism Squad (ATS) on Tuesday termed the murder of Kishan Boliya, who was shot dead on January 25 for a religion-linked Facebook post he had shared earlier, as an act of terror and has decided to charge the accused under the stringent Gujarat Control of Terrorism and Organized Crime (GujCTOC) Act and UAPA.

While five persons, including two Muslim clerics, have been arrested in the case, a suspect from Rajkot city was detained for questioning during the day, an ATS official said on condition of anonymity.

Kishan Boliya was shot dead by motorcycle-borne men on January 25 at Dhandhuka town of Ahmedabad district allegedly in retaliation for his Facebook post of January 6 which the accused claimed hurt their religious sentiments.

An FIR under section 302 (murder) and 120-B (criminal conspiracy) of the IPC was registered at Dhandhuka police station at that time, and the probe was handed over to the ATS on January 29.

So far, the ATS has arrested alleged shooter Shabbir Chopda, his friend Imtiyaz Pathan, pistol supplier Azim Sama, Jamalpur-based cleric Mohammad Ayub Javrawala and Delhi-based cleric Maulvi Kamargani Usmani. ''The primary probe has revealed the murder was an act of terror. Thus, relevant sections of the GujCTOC and Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) will be added in the main FIR,'' an ATS release informed.

Meanwhile, on Tuesday, Rajkot police nabbed a person from Botad district and handed him over to the ATS for further questioning, the official said.

The ATS release said an airgun and pellets were found from Javrawala's home in Jamalpur area of Ahmedabad, as well as a religious book from a nearby madrasa.

The probe has found that the pistol used by Shabbir to kill Boliya was supplied by Javarawala, who had acquired it from Azim Sama of Rajkot.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)