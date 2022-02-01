"Impulsive" decision to resign cannot said to be coercion : MP HC to SC

The Madhya Pradesh High Court Tuesday referred to legal propositions in the Supreme Court and said that the ''impulsive'' decision of a judicial officer to resign cannot be said to be coercion.

The submission was made by Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing for the Registrar General of the high court, in the apex court which was hearing a petition filed by a former woman judicial officer seeking her reinstatement.

Mehta told the top court that if one individual faces an irregular or a mala fide transfer, the entire institution cannot be blamed.

The Solicitor General submitted that finding of “coercion resulting into resignation” is a concept developed and used in western jurisprudence in the context of labour jurisprudence where the workman raises such pleas which are established by them by leading evidence.

The law officer said this plea will not be available to a Judicial Officer who is discharging the sovereign functions of dispensing justice. ''By the very requirements of judicial functions they discharge, Judicial Officers are expected to be and are trained to be independent, fearless, non-impulsive and acting in accordance with the law. The logic which applies to the labour force or workmen can never be applied in the case of judicial officers,'' he said.

''A mere irregular transfer can be no justification to seek a declaration that because of this I was tormented that I had to resign. If this is accepted my lordships know the consequences,'' Mehta told a bench of Justices L Nageswara Rao and B R Gavai.

The law officer further said that a judicial officer cannot take an impulsive decision as the core function is to decide without being influenced by any circumstances.

''If a mere mid-term transfer of an officer with inconvenient family circumstances is held to be enough to constitute enough pressure and coercion upon an employee no administrative decision can be taken by any organisation,'' he submitted.

Mehta submitted ''My friend has relied on western jurisprudence. Principally, it has always been my respectful submission that our jurisprudence should not be influenced by western jurisprudence. The judgements which are the court of appeal etc are hierarchically much lower than the Supreme Court. ''We don't cite district court judgements before the Supreme Court. We have our own system, problems, and ethos and we need not be influenced by what is stated in some other jurisdictions,'' Mehta said.

Senior advocate Indira Jaising, appearing for the petitioner, objected to Mehta's remark.

The law officer said that the decision to resign in the present case, admittedly, is based only on one fact i.e. a mid-term transfer.

''Firstly, judicial officers cannot take impulsive decisions as the core function of a judicial officer is 'to take decisions'. Secondly, a mere impulsive decision, even if accepted for the purpose of argument to be enough to create an impulse to resign, cannot lead to a serious finding that the resignation was a result of “an act of coercion” by the High Court by mounting 'intolerable pressure'. ''Mere existence of a circumstance or circumstances inconvenient to an officer/employee is not enough for a judicial declaration that the resignation was due to “coercion” and/or 'intolerable pressure'. It must be demonstrated, on leading cogent of evidence, that not only intolerable pressure was built, such pressure was “intended not just to trouble an employee or to victimise an employee but to ensure that the employee resigns,'' Mehta said. The SG said the top court is not considering the validity of either suspension, termination, or compulsory retirement of an officer. ''The petitioner is praying for relief which, by its very nature, exceptionally rare, requiring a very high degree of proof and judicial scrutiny as what is prayed for is a declaration that the “resignation” be declared to be under coercion due to the facts alleged subsequent to the allegations,'' Mehta said.

The bench then intervened and reserved its judgement.

The high court judge, against whom sexual harassment complaint was made by her, was later given a clean chit in December 2017 by a Rajya Sabha-appointed panel that had probed the allegations.

The woman, in her plea, has said that the high court had ignored the categorical finding in the report of the Judges Inquiry Committee dated December 15, 2017, terming the petitioner's resignation dated July 15, 2014, from her post of Additional District Judge ''unbearable circumstances having no other option''.

The plea has added that the Judges Inquiry Committee had opined that ''the petitioner be reinstated to service since her resignation was tendered under coercion''.

A motion of impeachment was admitted against the high court judge after 58 members of Rajya Sabha supported the woman's case.

The report of the panel comprising then Supreme Court judge R Bhanumathi, Justice Manjula Chellur (then Bombay High Court judge), and jurist K K Venugopal (now Attorney General for India) had given a clean chit to the high court judge and was tabled before the Rajya Sabha on December 15, 2017.

