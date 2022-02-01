Portugal urges citizens in Guinea-Bissau to stay home amid gunfire
The Portuguese embassy in the West African country of Guinea-Bissau urged Portuguese citizens there to stay at home on Tuesday as heavy gunfire rang out near a government compound where the president was holding a cabinet meeting.
"The Portuguese embassy in Guinea-Bissau recommends that all Portuguese citizens residing in Guinea-Bissau stay home and wait for further information due to recent events," the embassy said on its Facebook page.
