Putin says West has ignored key Russian security concerns
Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 01-02-2022 22:22 IST | Created: 01-02-2022 22:21 IST
Russian President Vladimir Putin on Tuesday said that the West had ignored Moscow's key concerns when it formally responded last week to Russian demands for legally binding security guarantees.
"It's already clear now ... that fundamental Russian concerns were ignored," Putin told a news conference.
