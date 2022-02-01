Left Menu

Conmen posing as cops dupe senior citizen

PTI | Nagpur | Updated: 01-02-2022 22:32 IST | Created: 01-02-2022 22:32 IST
Two conmen relieved a senior citizen of jewelry worth Rs 60,000 in Gokulpeth area here, police said on Tuesday.

Complainant Nilkanth Rangari was returning home around 11.30 on Monday morning when two men who posed as policemen approached him, said an official.

They told him that a murder had taken place in the area and he should put the valuables he was carrying on him in his pocket.

''Pretending to help him wrap two gold rings and a chain in a handkerchief, they stole the jewelry by a sleight of hand. When Rangari reached home, he realized that the jewelry was missing,'' the official added.

A case of cheating has been registered at Ambazari police station and further probe is on, he added. PTI COR KRK KRK

