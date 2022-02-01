Norway says it won't send soldiers to Mali task force for the time being

Norway will not send troops to Mali for the time being due to the current political situation in the African nation, the Norwegian defence ministry said on Tuesday.

"The political situation in the country makes the deployment temporarily impossible in the short term," the ministry said in an emailed statement to Reuters.

Norway had been due later this year to join the European special forces mission, known as Takuba, that was set up to help Mali tackle Islamist militants.

