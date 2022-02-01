Putin: US, NATO have ignored Russia's top security demands

Russian President Vladimir Putin said Tuesday that the US and its allies have ignored Russia's top security demands but added that Moscow is still open for more talks with the West on easing soaring tensions over Ukraine.

Putin noted that the US and its allies have ignored the Kremlin's demands for guarantees that NATO won't expand to Ukraine, won't deploy weapons near the Russian border and will roll back its forces from Eastern Europe.

The Russian leader argued that the Western allies' refusal to heed the Russian demands violates their obligations on integrity of security for all nations and insisted that a solution could be found through more talks.

