Ukraine's Zelenskiy discusses Black Sea security cooperation with Romanian president

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy discussed strengthening security cooperation with allied countries in the Black Sea region with Romanian President Klaus Iohannis on Tuesday, Zelenskiy's office said.

Ukraine has courted support from NATO countries in its standoff with Russia, which massed tens of thousands of troops near Ukraine's borders in recent weeks. Russia has accused Ukraine and the United States of destabilising activities in the Black Sea area.

