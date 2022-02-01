Girl attempts suicide to escape couple’s blackmailing threat to honey-trap minister: Police Girl attempts suicide to escape couple’s blackmailing threat to honey-trap minister: Police Girl attempt

Jodhpur, Feb 1 PTI) A couple was arrested here on Tuesday for allegedly driving a model to attempt suicide to escape their blackmailing threats to honey-trap a minister belonging to Bhilwara in Rajasthan, police said.

The police arrested Akshat and Deepali from Udaipur after the model, who had tried to commit suicide by jumping from the rooftop of a hotel in Jodhpur on Sunday, gained consciousness and gave her statement to the police.

“We have arrested Akshat and Dipali from Udaipur for blackmailing the girl. They had been forcing the girl to honey-trap a minister from Bhilwara,” Jodhpur (East) Deputy Commissioner of Police) Bhuvan Bhushan Yadav said.

The couple had a history of blackmailing some other people too including businessmen and traders by getting them honey-trapped, he added.

The couple had been trying to coerce the model to honey-trap the minister on the basis of a video that the couple had shot when she was taking her bath, the DCP said, adding the model had come in their contact over a modelling assignment.

The duo had taken the model to the Bhilwara last week on the pretext of the modelling and threatened her to sleep with the minister but the girl refused to do so and left the place for Jodhpur on Sunday.

While on her way back, she narrated the incident to her father and brother, telling them that she was going to commit suicide, the police said.

Even as the girl’s father sought to persuade her on the phone to return home, the girl reached Jodhpur and went to a hotel near the PWD Circle there and jumped from its rooftop, the police said.

The girl, fortunately, fell on a car parked below and she survived with multiple fractures, the police said, adding she was rushed to the hospital where she gave her statement to the police after regaining consciousness on Tuesday.

