U.N. chief makes 'strongest' appeal for end to Ethiopia fighting
Reuters | Updated: 01-02-2022 23:30 IST | Created: 01-02-2022 23:28 IST
U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Tuesday made his "strongest possible appeal for all parties in Ethiopia for an immediate cessation of hostilities."
"This can allow for effective humanitarian access and relief to all affected populations throughout Ethiopia," he told reporters.
