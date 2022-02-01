Draft ward boundaries published ahead of Mumbai polls, objections invited

Ahead of civic elections, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Tuesday published draft ward boundaries for 236 wards and invited suggestions and objections from the public.

After the state government gave go-ahead for increasing the number of civic wards to 236 from 227, the civic body prepared the draft ward boundaries for creation of nine new wards.

The BMC on Tuesday tweeted about the draft notification, according to which people can submit suggestions and objections from February 1 to 14.

On January 28, the civic body received the State Election Commission's (SEC) permission for inviting suggestions and objections from the citizens pertaining to the ward delimitation.

As per the SEC's directive, an official authorised by the SEC will conduct a final hearing on the suggestions and objections till February 26, 2022.

This official will have to submit the report about the final suggestions on March 2, 2022, as per the directive.

