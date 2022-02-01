India envisages free, open, inclusive Indo-Pacific with sustainable infra investments: MEA Secy East

India envisages a free, open, inclusive, peaceful and prosperous Indo-Pacific built on a rules-based order and with sustainable and transparent infrastructure investments, a senior MEA official said on Tuesday.

In an address at the Gateway House Round Table on 'India: Pursuing Prosperity & Security in the Indo-Pacific', Secretary (East) in the Ministry of External Affairs, Saurabh Kumar said India has sought to strengthen security and freedom of navigation in the Indo-Pacific by becoming a net security provider. Noting that India has built relations with partner countries across the region, Kumar said it has provided defence training courses and deputed mobile training teams.

Indian Navy's Information Fusion Centre for the Indian Ocean region has enhanced maritime domain awareness among partner countries, he said. Indian Ocean Naval Symposium, which brings together 35 navies of the region, contributes to deepening mutual understanding on maritime challenges and encourages a collective approach, Kumar said.

''India envisages a free, open, inclusive, peaceful and prosperous Indo-Pacific, built on a rules-based order and with sustainable and transparent infrastructure investments,'' he said.

It should have freedom of navigation and overflight, unimpeded lawful commerce, mutual respect for sovereignty, peaceful resolution of disputes, and equality amongst nations, he said.

India's vision of the Indo-Pacific is positive and inclusive of all nations in its geography and beyond who have a stake in it, the MEA official said, adding ASEAN centrality and unity is an important element of the vision.

