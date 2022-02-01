Left Menu

Canada advises citizens to avoid travel to Ukraine amid 'Russian threats'

The United States and its allies, including Canada, say any invasion would trigger tough sanctions. Canada, which has the world's third-largest Ukrainian population after Ukraine and Russia, said on Sunday it will temporarily withdraw non-essential Canadian employees and remaining dependents from its embassy in Kyiv.

Reuters | Updated: 01-02-2022 23:40 IST | Created: 01-02-2022 23:40 IST
Canada advises citizens to avoid travel to Ukraine amid 'Russian threats'

Canada has told its citizens to avoid all travel to Ukraine citing "ongoing Russian threats and the risk of armed conflict," according to a travel advisory released on Tuesday.

"If you are in Ukraine, you should leave while commercial means are available," Canada's advisory added. Russia has massed more than 100,000 troops near Ukraine's borders. Moscow denies that it plans to invade its neighbor, but says it could take unspecified military action if its demands are not met, including barring Ukraine from ever joining NATO. The United States and its allies, including Canada, say any invasion would trigger tough sanctions.

Canada, which has the world's third-largest Ukrainian population after Ukraine and Russia, said on Sunday it will temporarily withdraw non-essential Canadian employees and remaining dependents from its embassy in Kyiv. It has also pledged to provide non-lethal equipment to Ukraine and help it gather intelligence and counter cyber attacks.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Treatment of Heart Failure has revolutionized the management of the disease

Treatment of Heart Failure has revolutionized the management of the disease

 China
2
Heavy gunfire heard near Guinea-Bissau presidential palace

Heavy gunfire heard near Guinea-Bissau presidential palace

Guinea-Bissau
3
Sports News Roundup: ATP roundup: David Goffin escapes upset bid in Montpellier; NBA roundup: Without Joel Embiid, Sixers stretch win streak to 5 and more

Sports News Roundup: ATP roundup: David Goffin escapes upset bid in Montpell...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: COVID shines a spotlight on imbalanced approach to death globally - expert panel; China's most-used COVID shots effective against Delta variant-study and more

Science News Roundup: COVID shines a spotlight on imbalanced approach to dea...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022