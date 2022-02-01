Conflict with Russia would mean full scale war in Europe, Zelenskiy says

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Tuesday that a military conflict with Russia would not just involve Ukraine but lead to a full scale war in Europe.

Speaking alongside British Prime Minister Boris Johnson in Kyiv, Zelenskiy said the leaders had discussed steps to contain Russia, adding no one could predict what would happen next in Ukraine's standoff with Moscow.

Zelenskiy said Ukraine was taking a responsible approach to the Minsk ceasefire agreement on ending the war in eastern Ukraine but disagreed with Russia on the sequencing on how the deal would be implemented.

