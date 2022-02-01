Left Menu

Cops beaten up, held hostage in Rajasthan village

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 01-02-2022 23:43 IST | Created: 01-02-2022 23:43 IST
Cops beaten up, held hostage in Rajasthan village
Three policemen, including an assistant sub-inspector, were beaten up and held hostage by the residents of a village in Rajasthan's Alwar district on Tuesday for allegedly molesting women.

A senior police official, however, said the policemen had gone to the village to verify some information about illegal liquor when they were caught by the villagers.

Akbarpur outpost in-charge Manoj Kumar along with two constables had gone to Sawadi village to investigate a case. On their way back, they went to a nearby village for verifying some information about illegal liquor and were beaten up by the villagers, Additional Superintendent of Police (Rural) Sriman Meena said.

The villagers also shot a video of the incident and circulated it on social media, he said.

Meena said the villagers have filed a complaint against the three policemen alleging that they were molesting women who had gone to collect firewood in the forest.

Nine villagers, including four women, have also been booked for assault and attempt to murder on the basis of a counter-complaint filed by the policemen, he said.

Four villagers have been arrested in connection with the incident, the officer said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

