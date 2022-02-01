Left Menu

Pant alteration charge dispute leads to tailor stabbing, injuring customer with scissors

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 01-02-2022 23:47 IST | Created: 01-02-2022 23:47 IST
An Andheri-based tailor was arrested for allegedly attacking a customer after the latter refused to pay him Rs 30 extra for altering a pant, police said on Tuesday.

Harish Takar had agreed at Rs 100 for the alteration but then demanded Rs 130 when customer Rohit Yadav arrived to take his pant, which the latter refused, leading to an argument, an official said.

''After Yadav gave Rs 100 and started leaving, Takar followed him and stabbed and injured him with a scissor. The tailor has been arrested for attempt to murder and other offences,'' the Andheri police station official said.

