Pant alteration charge dispute leads to tailor stabbing, injuring customer with scissors
- Country:
- India
An Andheri-based tailor was arrested for allegedly attacking a customer after the latter refused to pay him Rs 30 extra for altering a pant, police said on Tuesday.
Harish Takar had agreed at Rs 100 for the alteration but then demanded Rs 130 when customer Rohit Yadav arrived to take his pant, which the latter refused, leading to an argument, an official said.
''After Yadav gave Rs 100 and started leaving, Takar followed him and stabbed and injured him with a scissor. The tailor has been arrested for attempt to murder and other offences,'' the Andheri police station official said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Andheri
- Harish
- Takar
- Rohit Yadav
- Yadav
ALSO READ
Harish Rawat is my elder brother, ready to apologise a hundred times: Harak Singh Rawat
Congress leadership to take decision on Harak Singh Rawat's rejoining not me: Harish Rawat
Harak Singh Rawat's induction should be welcomed by all in Congress, says Harish Rawat
Uttarakhand polls: Harish Rawat set to contest from Ramnagar; final nod in CEC meet today
Congress 'down' with its form nationally, is in full form in poll-bound Uttarakhand, says Harish Rawat using cricket analogy