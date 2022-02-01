Left Menu

Policeman among eight arrested for kidnapping man to extort cryptocurrency

The accused policeman had undergone training for cybercrime detection, he said.He got information about a city resident having amassed sizable number of bitcoin.

Policeman among eight arrested for kidnapping man to extort cryptocurrency
Eight people including a policeman have been arrested by Pimpri-Chinchwad police in Pune district for allegedly kidnapping a man to extort cryptocurrency from him, an official said here on Tuesday.

The accused policeman had undergone training for cybercrime detection, he said.

''He got information about a city resident having amassed sizable number of bitcoin. He and his accomplices kidnapped the person last month. They also demanded Rs eight lakh from him besides payment in cryptocurrency,'' the official said.

When the accused realized that police were on their trail, they released the person.

''A total of eight persons have been arrested in the case,'' the official said, adding that further probe was underway.

