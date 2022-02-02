Guinea-Bissau president says situation under government control -Twitter post
Reuters | Dakar | Updated: 02-02-2022 01:09 IST | Created: 02-02-2022 01:09 IST
A Twitter post from an unverified account in the name of Guinea-Bissau's President Umaro Sissoco Embalo said he was well and the situation in the West African country was under the government's control.
A post on Embalo's official Facebook account said calm had returned to the capital Bissau.
Hours earlier, gunfire was heard near a building where he had been hosting a cabinet meeting. The African Union and West African bloc ECOWAS denounced what they called an attempted coup.
