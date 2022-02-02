Left Menu

Former Senator Doug Jones to serve as 'sherpa' for Biden's Supreme Court pick -source

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 02-02-2022 01:20 IST | Created: 02-02-2022 01:20 IST
Former U.S. Senator Doug Jones will serve as a "sherpa," or guide, for President Joe Biden's Supreme Court nominee's confirmation process in the Senate, according to a source familiar with the situation.

Biden has said he intends to pick a nominee to replace retiring Justice Stephen Breyer by the end of February.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

