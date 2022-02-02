Guinea-Bissau president: 'Many' dead in failed 'attack against democracy'

Guinea-Bissau's President Umaro Sissoco Embalo said on Tuesday that "many" members of the security forces had been killed in a "failed attack against democracy."

Appearing in a video posted on the presidency's Facebook page hours after gunfire was heard near a compound where he was chairing a Cabinet meeting, Embalo said some of the people involved had been arrested but he did not know how many.

