U.S. offers to exchange information with Russia on missiles -Bloomberg

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 02-02-2022 02:32 IST | Created: 02-02-2022 02:32 IST
The United States has told Russia it is willing to discuss giving the Kremlin a way to verify the absence of Tomahawk cruise missiles at NATO bases in Romania and Poland, if Russia would be willing to share similar information about missiles on certain Russian bases, Bloomberg reported on Tuesday.

