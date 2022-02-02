U.S. offers to exchange information with Russia on missiles -Bloomberg
Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 02-02-2022 02:32 IST | Created: 02-02-2022 02:32 IST
- Country:
- United States
The United States has told Russia it is willing to discuss giving the Kremlin a way to verify the absence of Tomahawk cruise missiles at NATO bases in Romania and Poland, if Russia would be willing to share similar information about missiles on certain Russian bases, Bloomberg reported on Tuesday.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Putin to brief China's Xi on Russia-NATO talks, Kremlin says
ANALYSIS-Best supporting actor? NATO in secondary role if Russia invades Ukraine
EIB supports EDP Renewables to build onshore wind farms in Poland
Poland: some 600 migrant crossings into EU foiled this year
NATO soon to send written proposals for security talks to Moscow, Stoltenberg says