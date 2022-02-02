U.S. offers to exchange information with Russia on missiles -Bloomberg

The United States has told Russia it is willing to discuss giving the Kremlin a way to verify the absence of Tomahawk cruise missiles at NATO bases in Romania and Poland, if Russia would be willing to share similar information about missiles on certain Russian bases, Bloomberg reported on Tuesday.

Russian President Vladimir Putin has expressed concern about the threat from NATO missile-defense bases in Romania and Poland. The U.S. proposal seeks to address those concerns as it looks to defuse the crisis over a Russian military buildup on Ukraine's border. The White House and the State Department did not immediately respond to requests for comment on the Bloomberg report.

Russia has massed more than 100,000 troops on the Ukrainian border and Western countries say they fear Putin may be planning to invade. Russia denies this but has said it could take unspecified military action unless its security demands are met.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)