Pentagon chief to travel to Europe in February to meet NATO allies -Voice of America
Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 02-02-2022 05:04 IST | Created: 02-02-2022 05:04 IST
U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin will travel to Europe later this month to meet with NATO allies amid tensions with Russia over its military buildup near Ukraine, a Voice of America reporter wrote on Twitter on Tuesday.
Austin will attend a NATO defense ministerial on Feb. 16-17, the reporter added.
